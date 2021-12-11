HCMC to build, repair medical and educational facilities

Chairman Mai speaks at the briefing (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Mai made the affirmation at an online briefing held by the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control with departments, sectors, districts and Thu Duc City on epidemic prevention and control in the southern largest city on December 10.

Reporting at the meeting, Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that as of December 10, nearly 15 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in HCMC.

Starting from the morning of December 10, the city has implemented a plan to inject additional doses and booster doses for priority groups and immunocompromised people, people with underlying diseases under the direction of the Ministry of Health.

From the beginning of November until now, the number of F0 cases in the area has tended to increase again. Currently, health care workers have been treating 83,247 hospitalizations. Worryingly, according to the health sector leader, many cases have been requiring mechanical ventilation and intensive care unit management.

Worse, the number of deaths is still increasing. As of December 10, the southern metropolis still has 477 cases requiring mechanical ventilation and 72 deaths. Many cases requiring mechanical ventilation are unvaccinated people over 60 years old with underlying diseases.

In response to this situation, the Department of Health has implemented a campaign to protect people in risk groups with six main groups of activities. It has districts and Thu Duc city to immediately update the list of people and households with at-risk family members to monitor.

Under the Department of Health’s instruction, people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City need to focus all resources, drastically implement the campaign to protect at-risk people who are given priority to the use of antiviral drugs (Molnupiravir, Favipiravir).

In addition, the Director said that the city will give certificates to those who have completed quarantine.



Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong affirmed sales of Molnupiravir drugs on the internet, even some medical staff participating in the illegal act. He said that the drug has not been allowed to be circulated; therefore, trading in the market is illegal.

The Department of Health expected the city police force to assist the Department of Health in investigating and strictly handling the online sale of Molnupiravir.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Mai emphasized that in the coming time, the city should necessarily focus on encouraging and mobilizing people to thoroughly understand the prevention of Covid-19 in association with economic recovery and socio-economic development.

Along with propaganda, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested departments, Thu Duc City, districts and wards and towns to strengthen inspection and handling of violations of safety in epidemic prevention and control; simultaneously, inspectors must recheck the operation of eating establishments.

Chairman Mai also noted to shorten the treatment time for Covid-19 patients. Fully vaccinated patients should be discharged from hospitals if they tested negative twice. At the same time, the health sector must launch a campaign to protect people from at-risk groups synchronously in all areas.

In particular, the Department of Information and Communications and the Department of Health need to coordinate with a focus on the application of information technology in the building of data of people at risk for the Covid-19 prevention and control mission.

The Department of Health ought to know the demand for vaccines developing a vaccination plan requesting the Ministry of Health to provide enough vaccines.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union was asked to set up groups of volunteers for checking at-risk people at health care facilities, filling computerized databases, and performing other tasks such as giving consultation to those who want to receive a dose of vaccine.

The Chairman directed to continue monitoring the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City keeping a close eye on the appearance of a new variant Omicron . According to him, it is necessary to consistently implement Resolution 128, ensure safety measures against the epidemic, and immediately economic recovery.

Administrations in districts with alert epidemic levels 3 and 4 must focus on measures and take timely actions to suit the situation.

Regarding face-to-face teaching and learning, Ho Chi Minh City will pilot two–week direct classes for ninth and twelfth graders from the beginning of next week, Mr. Mai said.

The Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Thu Duc City and districts were asked to direct school administrators to review their plans for direct teaching and learning.

“Thu Duc city and districts must do everything in preparation of reopening kindergartens and preschools. Children need to be able to go back to safe schools so that their parents can go to work with peace of mind”, emphasized the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and asked to ensure safety at the highest level.

For production and business activities, Chairman Mai noted more business establishments will be allowed to resume operation according to the set of safety criteria to prepare for the approaching Lunar New Year. Especially, district authorities should re-open traditional markets to serve the needs of people at the end of the year.



Chairman Phan Van Mai Along with that, Chairman Mai asked Thu Duc City and districts to quickly formulate a plan to take care of the people during Tet holidays (the Lunar New Year) as well as helping disadvantaged people to easily access medicine to treat Covid-19 if they get sick.

The municipal Department of Information and Communications was urged to build an application and unify the application of information technology and data communication for epidemic prevention and management," said Chairman Mai.





By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong