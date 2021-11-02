Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The informed that MoT will promptly implement the detailed construction plans for each route, prepare the investment plan and allocate the sources to start works of some rail routes, notably the North-South high-speed railway project.



The train departs from Ho Chi Minh City through provinces and cities.

According to the approved plan, the railway sector will have nine new routes with a total length of 2,362 kilometers by 2030. Of which, apart from the North-South high-speed railway running from Ngoc Hoi Station to Thu Thiem Station with a total length of 1,545 kilometers, the Southern region will have three more new railway routes with a track gauge broad of 1,435 millimeters, including HCMC- Can Tho City rail route running from An Binh Station to Cai Rang Station with a total length of around 174 kilometers, the HCMC- Loc Ninh railway connecting Di An Station and Hoa Luu border gate with a total length of 128 kilometers and Thu Thiem – Long Thanh rail route from Thu Thiem station to Long Thanh International Airport with a total length of around 38 kilometers.

By 2050, the national railway network is expected to include 25 routes with a total length of 6,354 kilometers. In the period, the railway sector will perform the inter-provincial routes; of which, the rail routes of HCMC – Tay Ninh Province, the routes connecting with the Central Highlands region, including Da Nang – Kontum – Gia Lai – Dak Lak – Dak Nong – Binh Phuoc (Chon Thanh) will be formed in the Southern region, and the railway route of Thap cham – Da Lat serving for tourism demand will be restored.

Director of the Vietnam Railway Authority Vu Quang Khoi shared that Ho Chi Minh City will be the hub of the railway in the Southern region following the newly-announced plan.



Passengers on the North-South train departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi in the new normal phase

After the North-South high-speed railway is completed, the Binh Trieu – Sai Gon (Hoa Hung) rail route will be switched to the urban railway connecting Thu Thiem Station with Tan Son Nhat International Airport. According to the Ministry of Transport, the train stations of Trang Bom, An Binh, Tan Kien will become cargo railway hubs and Thu Thiem, Binh Trieu, Tan Kien stations will be passenger railway hubs. Ha Noi -Vinh and Nha Trang sections under the North-South high-speed railway are among new railway projects which will be prioritized their investments in the period.

Some routes connecting to seaports in Hai Phong, Cai Mep – Thi Vai, junction railway of Hanoi will be invested in advance 2030.





Minister Nguyen Van The also stressed the importance of new railway routes in the Southern region, especially the HCMC – Can Tho route.

