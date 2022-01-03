HCMC to apply e-payment in handling administrative procedures

The city set the target that 100 percent of administrative procedures would meet levels 3-4 of online public services. Besides, the city expected that the proportion of handling dossiers on time would reach over 98 percent except for sectors of real estate, investment, complaint and denouncement; reduce the ratio of late handled dossiers in fields of real estate, investment, complaint and denouncement to below four percent.

In addition, all of the departments, authorities of districts and wards and all of the state agencies in the fields of education, health will apply e-payment on handling administrative procedures and providing services.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong