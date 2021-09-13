Pham Duc Hai speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on September 12 held a press conference to provide information on epidemic prevention and control in the area. Le Hai Binh, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda Department and Pham Duc Hai, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control chaired the press conference.

Speaking about issuance of a certificate for recovered Covid-19 patients at home, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a document on the supervision of people with Covid-19 isolated at home.

In many cases, the locality have not well managed Covid-19 let them go out. In addition, many recovered people have not received certification. Therefore, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requires localities to pay special attention to monitor these special patients in complance with medical isolation.

For those who self-test positive at home without reporting to the local health department, local health care authorities hardly confirm that they have recovered from the disease and issue a green card.

According to the regulations, people who test positive at home need to immediately report to the local health department for monitor and treatment," said Dr. Chau. He disclosed that 60,000 Covid-19 patients are being treated at home while 27,000 other cases are being kept in centralized isolation facilities.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that, Covid-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting Covid-19. After receiving a vaccine, a person has antibodies, preventing the possibility of disease and serious illness. It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes Covid-19.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau at the conference (Photo: SGGP) However, he said the Delta variant which causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes Covid-19 because the variant often invade human immune system’s antibody response. According to the global statistics, 90 percent of fully vaccinated people are protected yet 10 percent of them still catch the disease and facing deaths.

Regarding the information about anemia health facilities, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that HCMC has maintained 3,000 blood bags continuously for the past one month in the blood bank. The Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital has just received another 1,000 bags from the National Institute of Blood Transfusion and Hematology on September 1. This is the second time that Ho Chi Minh City has received blood donations from the Central Institute of Blood Transfusion and Hematology.

Doctor Nguyen Hong Tam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), said that 2,475 contacts F1 are presently being isolated in concentrated isolation facilities including foreign experts and international flight crews.

Currently, both contacts F1 and Covid-19 people are isolated at home if they satisfy the regulations. If their houses fail to meet the home isolation regulations, they will be sent to concentrated isolation facilities.” said doctor Nguyen Hong Tam. Moreover, through rapid tests in high- and very high-risk areas, the rate of positive cases decreased markedly.

A representative of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City said that from August 4 to August 15, around 266,062 support packages have been given to poor people. The committee planned to provide an additional 1,778,660 support packages from August 15 to September 12. Central agencies, members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, provinces and cities nationwide, and businesses have donated for support packages

In addition to support packages, free meals were delivered to destitute residents.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong