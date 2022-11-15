HCMC to adjust Ring Road No.3 to suit reality

The map of HCMC’s Ring Road No.3



Accordingly, the first proposed place to have adjustments is the intersection with Provincial Way No.15 (in Cu Chi District), which has a deviation of 80 meters from the largest planning. This calls for an arrangement of a curve to ensure the geometric standards of a designed expressway for automobiles.

The second location is at the boundary between Binh Chanh District of HCMC and Ben Luc District of Long An Province. It should be aligned westwards according to the planning of Long An Province to ensure the overall harmony of the route. Since the to-be-adjusted land in Binh Chanh District is mostly agricultural, it has few impacts on local residents there.

During the building time, Ring Road No.3 reveals certain inappropriate parts compared to the whole projects as well as the adjusted common construction planning of HCMC until 2025. That is why these locations should be changed to maintain smooth connection and to meet technical requirements.

This alteration in general is still consistent with the model, the spatial development structure, and the orientation of the basic technical infrastructure in the planning adjustment project.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Huong Vuong