HCMC to address issues in its planning for sustainable development

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: Vietnam News Agency)



Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh first reported the results of city planning preparation for the period from 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

He then suggested for the planning to be successfully done, central state agencies should deliver suitable instructions for the corresponding laws and policies to ensure overall consistency from provincial and city levels. Along with that is the guidance about integration in provincial planning development to minimize revision after each time collecting opinions from other ministries.

One important proposal is regulations on the integration of urban planning, construction planning, rural planning, and land use planning for the sake of unity and synchronization. That integration will become the foundation for criteria of annual land use planning, on which any households or individuals wishing to change land use purposes can base.

Lastly, the Vice Chairman recommended that the Ministry of Planning and Investment offer appropriate directions on necessary standard data structures to be integrated into the Geographic Information System (GIS) in all planning levels in order to smoothly combining them into the national and regional database. This, in turn, is expected to provide more precise, consistent, sufficient, transparent planning information to the public.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed in the meeting that HCMC planning preparation is both an orientation for related fields and industries and an important tool of state management to ensure unity and harmony for new drivers of growth.

Therefore, he asked that the planning task here, as the center of not only the region but also the nation, must take into account the regional linkage factor and display a strategic vision to be able to attract state and private resources successfully.

To fulfill that mission, HCMC must call upon a close cooperation among its districts to reexamine and update its planning, erase any suspended planning or overdue projects. In addition, the city should always stick to its specific goals in the planning procedure. Particularly, the city must carefully consider its planning for residential areas and industrial parks to cope with potential disasters in the future.

Furthermore, the HCMC National Assembly Delegation must proactively propose to the central government and authorized state units any proper planning adjustments as well as legal document perfection regarding the planning task to avoid any possible conflicts and to become more comprehensible, applicable. The city should receive suggestions about planning matters under their power to handle.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai is giving his presentation







In the meeting, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed the interest of the city in establishing industry-specific strategies, restructuring growth models, and improving the leading role of HCMC in the national development.

However, he voiced the trouble that the city is encountering during its planning task due to the lack of consistency in planning at different levels, and the insufficiency of clear planning instructions from related ministries.

This leads to his suggestion that the central government pay more attention to addressing current problems when the city proposes its planning tasks for the upcoming time, especially data integration of such a special urban area and a national economic center.

Meanwhile, his organization will continue to collect ideas on necessary amendments for successful planning preparation and implementation.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Vien Hong