HCMC to accompany press agencies to remove their difficulties: City Chairman

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offer gifts to leaders of press agencies in HCMC and congratulate journalists on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.



The meeting was attended by State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue along with representatives of departments and units, nearly 200 editors-in-chief of press agencies in HCMC.

The State President praised the efforts of reporters and journalists in the Covid-19 fight in order to have daily articles and the latest news related to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, to timely reflect the exertion of the municipal Party Committee, Government and people in the determination to restore economic and social activities after the pandemic, publish articles about voluntary individuals and groups enthusiastically supporting and joining hands with the city in the fight.According to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the articles and investigative reports featuring the cases of violation and corruption causing damages to the state budget are considered as a warning to others.At the meeting, representatives of press agencies reported some difficulties in journalistic activities such as accessing information sources from state agencies, digital transformation, journalism economy, and so on.Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai on behalf of Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen conveyed thankfulness to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and extended the congratulations to press agencies in the city.Chairman Mai said that HCMC is very pleasured at the visit to the city by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the delegation on the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. The city thanks the contributions of generations of journalists from the central and municipal press agencies to the city's development during the passing time.The chairman also shared the difficulties that the press agencies had reported to the State President. In the coming time, the city will be responsible to coordinate with the press agencies to solve difficulties and obstacles to maintain and develop journalism activities more conveniently such as digital transformation, press economy and synchronization between press agencies and local agencies.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong