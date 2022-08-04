HCMC, the Philippines strengthen cooperation in various fields

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam, Meynardo LB. Montealegre. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Chairman Mai affirmed that Vietnam and the Philippines have a lot of cooperation potential. HCMC hoped to strengthen relations with the Philippines in the fields of trade and high-tech agriculture.



The city is ready to cooperate with the Consulate General of the Philippines in HCMC and business associations to organize trade and tourism promotion conferences to further enhance commercial, investment and cultural activities and exchanges between peoples of the two sides.

The relationships between HCMC and Manila, Philippine localities need to be strengthened further in the coming time, the city’s leader emphasized.

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo LB. Montealegre hoped that the Philippine community will continuously receive the support of the HCMC’s government.

He agreed with the continuance of relationship enhancement between HCMC and Manila, and cooperative activities between HCMC and the Philippines in economics, trade and high-tech agriculture.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh