HCMC, Thailand strengthen people-to-people diplomacy

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC (C), receives Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the new Consul General of Thailand to HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the two sides discussed some matters that HCMC is interested in. At the same time, they agreed to strengthen linkages and promote cooperation between HCMC and localities in Thailand, including Bangkok.



On this occasion, Ms. W. Moodhitaporn thanked HCMC for supporting and distributing Covid-19 vaccines to the Thai community in HCMC over the past time. Ms. W. Moodhitaporn said that she would strive to promote trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people diplomacy further in her working term. Currently, Thailand is the 12th largest investor out of 116 countries and territories investing in HCMC, with 235 investment projects and total capital of more than US$482 million. Thailand strives to be in the top five largest investors in Vietnam.



Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, hopes that the Consulate General of Thailand and HCMC will continue to launch cultural promotion programs in the two countries and accelerate people-to-people exchanges in the coming time. On this occasion, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le wishes that Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn will have a dynamic and effective working term, playing an important role in strengthening the two sides' relations and connecting Vietnam and Thailand as well as HCMC and the localities of Thailand.

By Hanh Chi – Translated by Thanh Nha