HCMC, Thailand promote relationship further

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, on behalf of the leaders and people of HCMC, welcomed Vice Chairman of the Thai Senate Supachai Somcharoen and the delegation to visit the city and expressed his belief that the visit would be successful, contributing to tightening further the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.



According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, the good relationship between the two countries has been developing more and more. The Vietnamese community in Thailand, as well as the Thai community in Vietnam, has become a cultural bridge, helping to enhance mutual understanding between the two nations, as well as the friendly relationship between the two countries. During the Covid-19 pandemic, HCMC received enthusiastic support from the Thai government, people, the Thai community, and Thai businesses in the city. In addition, the two countries have always supported and coordinated with each other in multilateral forums to achieve the goals of each country, jointly contributing to building a sustainable and prosperous ASEAN community.



Expressing his impression of HCMC's development, Vice Chairman of the Thai Senate Supachai Somcharoen thanked the city leaders for the warm welcome to his delegation. Highly appreciating the cooperation relationship between Thailand and Vietnam, in general, and HCMC in particular, Mr. Supachai Somcharoen said that in recent years, the relationship between Thailand and HCMC has increasingly developed in trade, investment, and socio-cultural fields.



Mr. Supachai Somcharoen hopes that in the coming time, HCMC, the city with many similarities with Bangkok, will have many opportunities to exchange, learn, and further promote cooperation in the fields in which both sides are interested.



At the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan and Mr. Supachai Somcharoen also exchanged and shared information on educational management, fiscal policy, and the acceleration of digitalization in public administrative services toward building a smart city.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Bao Nghi