HCMC temporarily suspends issuing common passports

SGGP
The Immigration Management Office under the HCMC Police Department has suspended the issuance of common passports from June 1 due to waiting for the release of a new passport design.

HCMC temporarily suspends issuing common passports ảnh 1 The Immigration Management Office of HCMC annouces to suspend the issuance of common passports from June 1.
In exceptional cases, a passport would be granted for people who are in urgent need to travel, such as medical treatment, mission trips or passengers who purchased flight tickets.
The Ministry of Public Security expects to start issuing the passports with a new look to citizens starting on July 1.
The graphic design of the new passport presents images of Vietnam’s well-known landscapes and cultural heritages, including Ha Long Bay, Hue ancient capital, Hung Kings Temple, Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary, Nha Rong (Dragon House) harbor, Lung Cu flag tower, To Vo Gate on Ly Son Island. The new passport contains techniques and materials designed to prevent passport forgery.
HCMC temporarily suspends issuing common passports ảnh 6 People are waiting for granting new passports at the Immigration Management Office.

