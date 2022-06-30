Therefore, in order to meet the demand of enterprises using e-invoices, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department announced that by the end of June 30, all tax departments performing the mission of electronic invoice deployment centers and offices shall assign their officers to support businesses to register e-invoice use by mid-night of June 30.
HCMC Tax Department to serve e-invoices registration until mid-night on June 30
100 percent of business households paid tax following the declaration for e-invoices registration and 99 percent of enterprises have completed the registration for using e-invoices by the morning of June 30, the last day when all Ho Chi Minh City-based enterprises must officially apply electronic invoices (e-invoices) in accordance with Tax Management Law which will take effect from July 1, 2022.