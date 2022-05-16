HCMC taking care of poor laborers

Laborers are having their health checked in the event ‘For the Health of Laborers’



In the event, nearly 600 female workers who have already recovered from Covid-19 disease had their physical and mental health checked carefully by doctors, plus corresponding healthcare advice. Poor female laborers with small children or being pregnant were offered gifts worth VND1 million (US$43.3) each.

On the same day, at Linh Trung I Export Processing Zone in Thu Duc City, over 1,200 workers took part in the event ‘Worker’s Day – Fair of Sharing’, held by the Labor Union of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA). All goods in the fair were sold at half price.

On this occasion, the mentioned labor union signed a contract ‘Welfare for Union Members’ with the three units of Binh Thanh Hospital, Viet Phu Payment Services Support Corp., and Thien Ngoc Anh Commercial Investment Co. Ltd. (owner of Hanh Phuc Supermarket). Accordingly, the above units will offer their services to laborers at a discount of 10-50 percent.

In the 14th Laborer Month, the Labor Union of HCMC Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks is planning to take care of 5,253 workers suffering from occupational accidents and fatal diseases, as well as those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Each case will receive a gift, a goods coupon, and the cash of VND700,000 ($30).

By Hong Hai – Translated by Huong Vuong