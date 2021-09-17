HCMC takes good care of homeless people during Covid-19 pandemic

Homeless people in HCMC receive medical care and are vaccinated against Covid-19 before entering the HCMC Social Support Center



Among the 1,000 homeless people, 336 were taken to Tan Dinh Mental Health Nursing Center and Chanh Phu Hoa Social Support Center located in Binh Duong Province, 479 to Binh Duc Social Support Center and Tan Hiep Social Support Center sited in Binh Phuoc Province, and the last 118 to HCMC Social Support Center or back to their original home.

During the latest Covid-19 outbreak in HCMC, social organizations have received 330 drug addicts with no stable accommodation. 575 drug addicts were forced by the court to compulsory rehabilitation facilities in the provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong, and Dong Nai.

At present, social support centers are taking care of more than 12,600 drug addicts and 6,000 vagrants.

The People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City in HCMC are checking and documenting drug addicts, beggars and homeless people in their areas to send to available social support centers.

However, since many provinces now request that HCMC stop sending people out during the social distance period, the HCMC Social Support Center is facing temporary overloading state when it and its branches have to take care of a large number of drug addicts.

Therefore, the HCMC Department of Labors, War Invalids and Social Affairs proposed that HCMC People’s Committee ask for direction from the Special Task Force under the Southern Branch of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in sending drug addicts to suitable rehabilitation facilities or social support centers for timely and appropriate medical care and management.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong