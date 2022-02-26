At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

He was speaking at a ceremony to receive state-level commendations and a meeting to celebrate the 67th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 - February 27, 2022) organized by the City Party Committee, the municipal People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee this morning, February 26.

At the meeting, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen said that February 27 is a special day for doctors and nurses. Every year, Vietnamese Physicians' Day (February 27) is an occasion to honor medical ethics to be worthy of Uncle Ho's teachings ‘A doctor is like a nice mother.'

Mr. Nen emphasized that the Party Committee, government, and city dwellers are proud and grateful to the medical team in the country and in Ho Chi Minh City for their dedication to the healthcare mission of taking care of people. He said that all ceremony participants should spend a quiet moment remembering the soldiers and dead citizens during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City experienced the difficult and challenging year 2021 when dealing with the unprecedented fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when frontline medical workers became one of the main forces in the fight against the epidemic to save people.

When Ho Chi Minh City puts the goal of protecting the health and life of the people first, Mr. Nen emphasized that the health sector and medical staff, regardless of position, age, region, have worked for the health and life of people. All frontline workers get together to share difficulties that touched other people’s hearts.



HCMC Party Committee Chief Nguyen Van Nen at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Through the extremely difficult and challenging days, Mr. Nen assessed that doctors have shown their spirit of pure solidarity, deep love for patients, and for developed Vietnamese medicine.

According to the Secretary, the Party and the government have been considering taking care of people's health as a key task in socio-economic policies. Over the years, the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City has converted the guidance of the Party and State into specific tasks at each stage.

However, the unprecedented outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed a number of shortcomings and inadequacies that Ho Chi Minh City needs to try to overcome as soon as possible. Therefore, as soon as the epidemic is under control, the southern largest city has urgently implemented a master plan to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic and recover and develop socio-economically.

The health sector has identified the health strategy as the foundation for other strategies and plans as primary health care will help to reduce morbidity and increase life expectancy and people's quality of life.

In the short term, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on taking care of frontline medical workers and renovating grassroots healthcare facilities.

The health sector will improve medical centers in districts so that these centers can provide early treatment for patients. Additionally, the city health sector will take heed of the development of the city's preventive medicine system.

Listening to the recommendations and comments of many medical experts and teachers at medical training institutions, Mr. Nen said that Ho Chi Minh City will re-organize training facilities for medical human resources. Furthermore, the city will train doctors and nurses not only to meet city dwellers’ healthcare needs but also for the South region in terms of quantity and quality with all types of health care.

Leaders of HCMC give flowers to outstanding doctors (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan