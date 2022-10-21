HCMC tackling mechanism-related issues in current projects

Rach Cat Bridge reconstruction project is encountering difficulties, and residents must still use the old iron bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee of HCMC People’s Committee is going to hold a working session with District 8 People’s Committee to tackle current problems in the district related to political tasks so that the Resolution of the 12th Congress of the District’s Party Committee can be better applied. Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has directed that the working session must solve a certain number of problems and introduce feasible measures for the others to further consider.

Particularly, as informed by Deputy Secretary of District 8 Party Committee Do Huu Tri, District 8 is now in charge of various projects to rebuild Rach Cat Bridge, to renovate and expand District 8 Hospital, to build a new school, and to construct a head office for certain wards. Other projects under the responsibility of HCMC in the district are to build an embankment along the North bank of Kenh Doi, to expand Ta Quang Buu Street and Tung Thien Vuong Street. These projects have met obstacles and been assigned to the HCMC Departments of Construction, Planning and Investment, Finance in order to devise feasible solutions.

Similarly, in the middle of this August, Chairman Phan Van Mai had a working session with Cu Chi District People’s Committee to review the district’s proposals. They are related to the projects on using public assets for leasing, joint venture purposes of non-business public units; the financial autonomy of the Land Compensation Board; the project on green space to separate waste treatment zones.

In the working session with District 1 at the end of September, Chairman Mai assigned the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment to address the issues in the district associated with allocating more finance for current projects, and transferring the surplus money from this project to another urgent one needing it.

Chairman Mai stated that the city has spent much time trying to tackle any possible trouble arisen in existing projects, particularly key ones like urban flooding control due to high tide or Thu Thiem 2 Bridge construction, in order to accelerate the disbursement progress of public investment.

Based on the proposal of the Real Estate Businesses Association of HCMC on addressing issues in 118 commercial accommodation projects, HCMC People’s Committee assigned the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment to solve 71 projects. 10 of them have been successfully tackled and the groundbreaking ceremonies were held on April 30 and September 2.

Thanks to the efforts of the city, the investment procedures for social housing projects, level-D apartment renovation projects have been reduced by 213 days and 278 days for projects of businesses having the land use right and projects with public investment, respectively.

The Real Estate Businesses Association of HCMC shared that most problems of real estate projects have been arisen due to inconsistent or overlapping legal regulations. The Association has proposed corresponding measures to HCMC People’s Committee 4 times, and all have been well-considered. As a result, many projects are able to carry out such as the construction project of Linh Trung 2 Accommodation Area inside Linh Trung Export Processing Zone in Thu Duc City (kicking off this May).

Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that all working sessions follow the motto of ‘Finding Feasible Solutions to Continue Current Projects’. In particular, the task forces on large-capital projects, ODA projects, land clearance review their working performance regularly to focus on tough challenges. As to the low proportion of public investment disbursement, HCMC asked investors to develop a working progress and disbursement progress for the assigned task forces to monitor and timely address any problems arisen. These tasks forces should hold monthly meetings and transfer the money as well as assigning responsibility correspondingly in compliance with the law.

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Huong Vuong