HCMC tackles traffic congestion in eastern gateway

Container trucks line up outside Cat Lai port.

The eastern gateway into Ho Chi Minh City has suffered from traffic jams because this is a key area of the city being contiguous to the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai with a high volume of vehicles on National Highway No.1 and National Highway No.13, Hanoi Highway, Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, Mai Chi Tho Street, Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Linh Trung Export Processing Zone 1 and 2.





During peak time ahead of Tet holidays, 20,000 to 22,000 vehicles have traveled to and from Cat Lai port along with a sudden increase of personal cars and passenger vehicles heading to the Southeastern, Central and Northern provinces that led to serious traffic jams. Especially, there are ports and warehouses such as Cat Lai port , Phu Huu port, ICD Sotrans port and Cat Lai Industrial Park with a large number of containers.

To alleviate the traffic congestion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport had an urgent meeting with relevant units on the insurance of traffic order and safety in the above-mentioned areas.



According to Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Bui Hoa An, the department suggested the managers of Truong Tho port direct vehicle owners and drivers to immediately stick the port names of Transimex, Phuc Long, Phuoc Long 3, Tay Nam, Sotrans on the auto glass to create favorable conditions for traffic police to regulate traffic; mobilize staff for implementation of customs clearance procedures, loading and unloading processes.



The Municipal Department of Transport has coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Municipal Public Security Department, representatives of Thu Duc City Police, the Inland Waterways Administration in the Southern region, the Inland Waterway Administration in Ho Chi Minh City, traffic Inspectors, the Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center of HCMC and the Urban Traffic Management and Operation Center to arrange staff on duty 24/7 to follow and regulate traffic from afar, especially vehicles from the city to the Central and Northern provinces.

By Quoc Hung, Thien Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong