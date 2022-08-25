HCMC suspends investment into Thu Thiem opera house project

A delegation of the Party’s Internal Affairs sector led by Nguyen Thai Hoc, Deputy Head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs respectfully offered flowers and incense to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at Ho Chi Minh Museum’s HCMC Branch this morning and spent one minute of silence to express deep gratitude for their merits and sacrifice for the national liberation on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).