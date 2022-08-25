HCMC suspends investment into Thu Thiem opera house project

Accordingly, through the review from 2015 up to now, there have been 678 projects with slow progress implementation, including two projects under suspension comprising the Symphony, Music and Dance Theater construction project in the Thu Thiem new urban area (Thu Thiem opera house) and the project of building a route connecting Cat Lai Port to the Ring Road No.2.
According to the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC- an investor of the Thu Thiem opera house project, the Covid-19 pandemic has hugely affected HCMC’s economy so the city would have to prioritize social welfares development and simulate key sectors.
Initially, the Thu Thiem opera house project had a total investment of around VND1,508 billion (US$64.5 million), expected to start works in 2018 and be completed in 2022 using the city budget from the auction money of a land plot in No.23 Le Duan Street, District 1.
After that, the investor proposed to lift the project investment to VND1,988 billion (US$85 million) and adjust the project implementation progress from 2018 to 2024.
The opera house was designed to have a capacity of 1,700 seats, including one big auditorium with 1,200 seats and a small space with 500 seats.
