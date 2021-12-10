HCMC supports residents, businesses by administrative reform

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

The city has also set out specific goals, such as estimates of revenue and expenditure of State budget for the year 2022, in which the revenue of State budget will be VND386,568 billion (US$16.9 billion), up 5.94 percent compared to 2021; land price adjustment; public investment plan with a total capital of nearly VND 45,000 billion (US$1.96 billion), including VND2, 479 billion (US$108 million) coming from the Central budget and VND42,508 billion (US$1.85 billion) of HCMC’s budget.



The People’ Council of the city has also launched a resolution on tuition fee support to share difficulties and reduce financial burdens with parents affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. Accordingly, the city will spend VND533 billion (US$23.2 million) for providing assistance to 1.8 million students of public kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools, high schools, and continuing education centers in the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students will receive a 50 percent reduction in tuition fees for online learning. In which, 324 educational facilities, 16,300 students who are children of workers and 2,885 teachers in districts with industrial parks and export processing zones are expected to enjoy the program.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks with deputies at the meeting.

Speaking at the closing session, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the municipal People’s Council has ratified 25 resolutions for the orientation of the socio-economic development and people’s life in 2022 and the next years.

The city’s economy is estimated to lose around VND273,000 billion (US$11.9 billion) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She stressed that the People’s Council of HCMC will focus on supervising the implementation of urban administration, the National Assembly's resolution No.54/2017/QH14 for piloting special mechanisms for the development of HCMC; HCMC’s theme for 2022 “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”; the reform of administrative procedures; improving healthcare system, investment environment; and business support policy.

HCMC People's Council's deputies attend the fourth session of the 10th People's Council of the city.

She suggested the municipal People’s Committee to effectively develop growth scenarios to ensure the goals of the socioeconomic development in 2022, including achieving the GRDP growth of 6-6.5 percent; pay attention to completing the Thu Thiem Urban New Urban Area before 2023 an solve existing problems and obstacles for the project’s development.

She noted that the main mission of the city’s authorities is focusing on improving administrative procedures, solving businesses’ problems and completing smart city project.

In addition, the city needs to check and provide immediate assistance to people affected by the pandemic to ensure social security and residents' quality of life; actively prepare for school reopening in accordance with the Covid-19 vaccination plan for children. At first, the city will carry out an experimental program on direct learning for students in grades 9 and 12 in the new normal state.

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (R) and deputies at the meeting



By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh