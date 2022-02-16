HCMC supports newly admitted students to find accommodation and jobs

A male volunteer is guiding a newly admitted student the way to her accomodation

More than 200 program volunteers have been stationing at the Eastern Bus Station and the Western Bus Station to give guidance and support to newly admitted students.

Volunteers will guide the way to students’ accommodation and schools as well as guide newly admitted students to find suitable accommodation. The activity is expected to last until the end of February 20.

The center also launched activities such as finding rented houses for newcomers at its website sac. vn and the application ‘HOUSE INFORMATION’: App.sac.vn/nhatro.

Currently, the center has 1,000 rooms in 350 rented houses and several student dormitories, with an average price of between VND2.5 million and VND 4 million a room monthly for 2-5 people. In addition, the center will also hold job fairs of part-time and full-time employment on the SAC-Jobs fan page (facebook.com/sac.vieclam/).

Recruitment information of tutors, receptionists, catering, event catering is updated regularly.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Anh Quan