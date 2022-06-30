HCMC supports farmers to do business on e-commerce platforms

At the signing ceremony of cooperation agreement between the HCMC Farmers Association, HCMC Television (HTV), and the Management Board of HCMC High-Tech Agricultural Park

The cooperation agreement also aims to encourage farmers to apply high technology and advanced techniques in agricultural production.



Speaking at the conference reviewing the farmer movement in the first six months of this year which was held on June 29, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep highly appreciated the HCMC Farmers Association ’s efforts in providing consultation and career training, offering loans, promoting trade and commercial activities, improving the movement’s quality and mobilizing farmers to unite each other to reduce poverty.

The local farmers' associations at levels need to continuously provide consultation and career training programs, contributing to the effective implementation of the farmers’ movement; build a new collective model; support farmers to implement digital transformation in production and product consumption on e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, the HCMC Farmers Association must focus on organizing meetings between the city’s leaders and the association’s members in 2022 and the congress of the HCMC Farmers’ Association for the 2022-2027 term.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh