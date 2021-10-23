HCMC supports 1,853 children orphaned by Covid-19

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, and Ms. Dang To Loan, Director of SHB-HCMC Branch, give support to orphaned children. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of Standing Committee of the City Party Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Head of the HCMC National Assembly Delegation, Colonel Nguyen Sy Quang, Deputy Director of the Municipal Police Department of HCMC, Ms. Pham Anh Thang, Chief Representative of the Office of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs in HCMC attended the event.



Director of HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan said that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had made people's lives difficult. Up to now, there are 381 childless older adults, 227 children of pregnant women with Covid-19, and 1,853 orphans because of Covid-19. To take good care of them, the department advised the municipal People's Committee a program to mobilize resources to care for and support the childless elderly and orphans due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.



Deputy Head of the HCMC National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet gives support to orphans. (Photo: SGGP) Particularly, the city will focus on assisting children in studying until the age of 18 for them to complete high school, helping them plan their careers and finish college. For the childless elderly, the city will mobilize the community to care for them for the rest of their lives. The city will provide social allowances, ranging from VND720,000 to VND1.2 million per child per month, and from VND480,000 to VND1.44 million per month for the childless elderly, depending on the specific case.



Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, gives support to children orphaned by Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP) Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Head of the HCMC National Assembly Delegation, and Mr. Le Minh Tan, Director of HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, give support to orphaned children because of Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Dang To Loan, Director of SHB Bank-HCMC Branch, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had orphaned thousands of children nationwide. SHB truly understood and wished to extend their loving arms along with the community and encourage them to continue the path of learning and building their future. Therefore, SHB had a program to help all orphans with a support level of VND5 million per child and VND1 million per child for children whose mothers were infected with Covid-19.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Nha