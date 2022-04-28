HCMC supervises implementation of public investment projects through software

At the conference



On the afternoon of April 28, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference on the socio-economic situation in April, tasks and solutions in May, and the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in the southern largest city in 2022.

The conference took place under the chairmanship of Pham Duc Hai, Deputy Head of the Propaganda Department of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery of Ho Chi Minh City, Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan and Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong.

At the press conference, when it comes to the disbursement rate of public investment capital of Ho Chi Minh City in the first 4 months of the year, was very low, only 8 percent, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Tran Anh Tuan, the production and business situation in the city began to prosper but not completely recovered after the epidemic whereas the Russia-Ukraine conflict took place resulting in an increase in prices of gasoline, raw materials, transportation fees, and other items. Therefore, businesses are also passive when preparing conditions for reproduction.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Tran Anh Tuan In addition, according to Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, through reviewing investment projects from 2016 to 2020, about recorded 2,000 projects have not been carried out. Meanwhile, the requirement to move to a new stage must be tight, transparent, and take into account the priority order, so it has to be adjusted many times also affecting the progress of projects.

According to Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City and other departments and agencies have prepared files of investment projects, capital preparation, and investment capital disclosure. The department aims to achieve a 40-percent disbursement rate of public investment capital by the end of the second quarter of 2022. The disbursement of site clearance compensation in the coming time will be faster with the implementation of investment projects.

Regarding solutions, the Department of Planning and Investment will strengthen post-inspection through investment monitoring software, projects. Every week, Ho Chi Minh City organizes a meeting to identify existing difficulties and obstacles from departments and investors in the implementation of major key projects to promptly remove and speed up progress.

Also at the press conference, related to the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, especially during the upcoming holidays of April 30 and May 1, a representative of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City said that currently, Ho Chi Minh City is in a normal stage. The number of new cases in Ho Chi Minh City per day is fewer than 100 cases without deaths and the rate of vaccine coverage is very high.

Currently, the health sector is still applying epidemic prevention measures. However, some regulations have also been dropped, such as removing medical declarations. Ho Chi Minh City has deployed it at border gates, people entering the southern metropolis do not need to declare health.

During this holiday, people travel a lot, so the health sector in HCMC generally recommends that people still wear masks in crowded places, wash their hands and disinfect. When a person has symptoms of Covid-19, they should be checked and have symptoms and notify medical centers immediately.

