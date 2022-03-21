HCMC submits important proposals to National Assembly

At the working session

The delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also worked with the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee to review the implementation of Resolution No.54 of the NA on specific mechanims for HCMC's development and the city’s key missions in 2022.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets leaders of HCMC at the meeting.

According to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, the socio-economic recovery and development program in the 2022-2025 period include two phases. In the first stage from now until the end of this year, the city will recover interrupted supply chains, help businesses to resume trade and production activities, create jobs for people and ensure cultural and social security activities. The second stage running from 2023 to 2025 will focus on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, solving challenges that have affected the fast and sustainable development of HCMC, and mobilization of all resources to promote the city’s strong points.

In the first two months, the city has seen positive signs. Total budget revenue reached more than VND88 trillion (US$3.8 billion), accounting for 22.88 percent of the target for this year and presenting an increase of 14.85 percent compared to the same period last year. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has risen by 2.1 percent.

2022 is an important year to carry out goals of the socioeconomic development plan for 2021-2025, he stressed.

He also noted the reasons of the delayed implementation of the resolution No.54 is that the city was hit so badly by the pandemic, competent ministries and departments have not come to a mutual agreement, and HCMC has not yet received 50 percent of revenue from land use fee when selling public assets and collected revenue from the equitization of state-owned enterprises.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

At the working session, HCMC submitted important proposals to the National Assembly:

- Approving the Ring Road No.3 project and special mechanism for the implementation of the work

-Allowing HCMC to use the capital that the city can collect from a variety of its sources beyond the allocation of detailed capital for new construction projects in accordance with the PM’s Decision No.1535/QD-TTg dated September 15, 2021; actively decide the addition of total capital and portfolio of investment projects in the medium-term public investment plan of 2021 – 2025 period, ensuring that the municipal budget will not be overspent and incur debts.

- Supporting and creating favorable conditions for the project on developing HCMC into an International Financial Center that will be implemented as soon as possible.

- Approving the project on proposing special mechanisms to create advantages for Thu Duc City’s development.

- Issuing a new resolution of mechanism and policy for the city’s development that embraces some contents of the Resolution No. 54/2017/QH14 dated November 24, 2017 of the National Assembly on pilot implementation of special mechanisms and policies for development of HCMC.

