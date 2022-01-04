HCMC studies US$1.3 bln-over-head road project implementation

Illustrative image



The project has a total length of 14.1 kilometers through streets of Cong Hoa – Bui Thi Xuan – Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal – alley No.658 of Cach Mang Thang Tam Street – Bac Hai – Thanh Thai – Ly Thai To – Nguyen Van Cu – Ong Lon Canal and end at Nguyen Van Linh Street with a total investment of VND29,537 billion (US$1.3 billion), including VND12,089 billion (US$530 million) extended for the construction works and VND13,337 billion (US$584 million) for site clearance. The project is designed with four lanes.

According to the calculation, there will be five main intersections including Cong Hoa, Lang Cha Ca, Le Hong Phong, Nguyen Van Cu and Nguyen Van Linh. Especially, at Lang Cha Ca intersections, there will be path routes connecting to Tan Son Nhat International Airport.The CII proposed three plans for the project implementation. Of which, the first plan is calling for private investment or ODA, the second plan will be carried out under public-private partnership (PPP) form and the third plan is to raise the capital of the investor up to 50 percent under considering the toll collection fees, finding capital with low-interest rate, land exploitation and urban refurbishment.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong