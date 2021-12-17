HCMC striving to offer safe, serene Tet Holiday to residents: City Party Chief

The 4th (expanded) meeting of Thu Duc City Party Committee, term I from 2020-2025. (Photo: SGGP)



HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen stressed that 2021 is an especially meaningful to HCMC in general, and to Thu Duc City in particular. Shortly after the establishment time, Thu Duc City had to face such a tough challenge when the fourth Covid-19 outbreak unexpectedly happened.

During that trial, Thu Duc City has shown great efforts and reached impressive achievements as they were able to unite all social forces to fight against Covid-19 and finish many assigned economic-political goals, particularly regarding the yearly theme of ‘Building an Urban Government and Improving the Investment Environment’.

The Party Chief expressed the city’s expectation for citywide socio-economic developments for the next few years, and agreed with set goals and missions of Thu Duc City in the upcoming time.

He then reminded the city leaders about the unpredictable evolution of this pandemic, with the new variant detected in neighboring countries. This means HCMC must strengthen the healthcare system and adjust medical strategies accordingly to reduce infections in the community and minimize severe cases and deaths. Thu Duc City should be more flexible and active in preparing and carrying out suitable plans to cope with the worst possible situations.

As to e-government and smart urban area establishment, Secretary Nen requested that Thu Duc City take good advantage of its own strengths of having many educational and research institutes to create hi-tech products and services.

“Thu Duc City must be the leader in digital transformation, in doing scientific research to serve Covid-19 prevention tasks and other social activities, in effectively adopting the three key strategies in the fields of healthcare, social security and science-technology”, said the Party Chief.

He noticed that Thu Duc City must soon complete the consultation draft about a resolution on decentralization and authorization for Thu Duc City to submit to the HCMC Standing Committee. While checking all outstanding cases related to citizens in the area for handling as soon as possible, the city should evaluate the performance of state officials in order to either provide timely training, planning, and rotation or criticize those too coward or afraid to enter dangerous areas to fulfill their responsibilities.

Finally, since Tet Holiday is approaching, Secretary Nen stated that Thu Duc City and the whole HCMC in general must try their best to offer dwellers a safe and happy time. Simultaneously, city leaders must take good care of the frontline staff, the medical staff, the local units, and the armed force participating in the Covid-19 fight. Noticeably, areas with a large quantity of boarding houses must strictly obey pandemic prevention regulations and save specific rooms for quarantine purpose in the event of F0 cases are detected.

Chairman of Thu Duc City People’s Committee Hoang Tung is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)





Chairman of Thu Duc City People’s Council Nguyen Phuoc Hung informed that in 2021, Thu Duc City has been able to obtain important achievements. It finished 25 out of 36 assigned missions by Thu Duc City Party Committee.

It is now trying to address problems left by the three separated districts before the merging, especially issues related to Thu Thiem new urban area, Saigon Hi-tech Park. Projects to improve the traffic system, the technical infrastructure and to fight against urban flooding are accelerated.

Thu Duc City is striving to maintain stable socio-economic activities and ensure national defense, public security so that the dual target of economic recovery and Covid-19 control can be completed successfully.

Chairman Hung reported that the total state budget revenues of Thu Duc City have come to VND8,600 billion (approx. US$374 million), accounting for 103 percent of the set goal. The city has collected data about the demand for reasonable accommodation among laborers to speed up the construction work. Administrative reform tasks are done and announced publicly to ensure transparency, with more online public services at levels 3 and 4.

According to Chairman of Thu Duc City People’s Committee Hoang Tung, there are now 19 commercial projects for reasonable accommodation, 9 of which have finished the land clearance and compensation task. At present, one such project in Long Truong Ward is actively done to offer 726 apartments on the surface area of 1.43ha.

The city plans to build more boarding houses for workers in three locations near Saigon Hi-tech Park, and is waiting for the approval of HCMC People’s Committee. Eight other locations belonging to the public land resource are identified as suitable for reasonable accommodation for laborers.

Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu is making his presentation in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)





Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu stated that in the upcoming time, his committee is going to provide more political training for Party members; focus on developing new members; introduce proper operation regulations and rules in accordance with the urban government model.

Thu Duc City is also planning to precisely evaluate the performance of state officials to rearrange their positions corresponding to their own capacity and strictly monitor the pandemic status in the area for promptly handling possible negative situations.

By Kieu Phong, Thu Huong – Translated by Vien Hong