HCMC strives to reduce low-income households by 2025

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Committee of the Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program, by the end of 2021, the southern metropolis reported 36,664 poor households accounting for 1.45 percent of total households and 19,562 near-poor households accounting for 0.77 percent of the total number of households.

At the beginning of 2016, Ho Chi Minh City had 67,090 poor households accounting for 3.36 percent of total households, and 48,154 near-poor households accounting for 2.41 percent of total households.

According to the national definition of the poverty line and near-poor households, families in rural areas with a monthly income of VND1.5 million per person or less and families in urban areas with a monthly income of VND2 million are classed as living below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City defines the poverty line as having an income of less than VND36 million a person yearly and near-poor households having an income of more than VND36 million to VND46 million per person annually.

By Thi Nhan – Translated by Uyen Phuong