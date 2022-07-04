HCMC strives to reduce drowning death rate in children

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City set a target of 50 percent of children from six to under 16 years old knowing how to swim safely; 90 percent of households accessing information, knowledge, and skills on incidents prevention related to drowning in children in 2025 and 95 percent in 2030.Besides, the city also strives to meet the target of reducing ten percent of death rate in children due to drowning in 2025 and the figure will achieve 20 percent in 2030 compared to in 2020.
The city required the relevant units to strengthen the propaganda, education and social mobilization to raise people’s awareness, knowledge and skills on preventing drowning in children, families, schools, communities and society.
Besides, it is important to enhance the cooperation on management, direction, activities of swimming training and drowning prevention in children and develop a network of services to ensure the safety of children in the aquatic environment.