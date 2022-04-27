HCMC strives to materialize social housing projects, remove houses along canals

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee

Nguyen Van Nen



Additionally, HCMC must identify the key tasks of developing and completing mechanisms and policies to ultimately mobilize all resources for development investment, economic restructure and growth model innovation; strengthen modern urban management; proactively submit to the Central proposals related to mechanisms and policies to continuously remove problems and issues that the city cannot resolve.

A view of the 13th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure (Photo: Viet Dung)

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen directed and highlighted the implementation continuation of the Resolution of the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on the orientations, tasks and several mechanisms for the development of Thu Duc City in the period of 2021-2025 with vision to 2030 and development orientation of Can Gio district by 2030.

Ho Chi Minh City needs to drastically direct administrative reform, improve the investment environment, and remove difficulties for people and businesses. Besides, it is important to improve the efficiency of startup and innovation activities, urgently implement the digital transformation program, support digital transformation for enterprises, notably administrative reform.The health care system improvement and medical staff training along with meeting the demand of treatment and health care for the people and well perform Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11 are considered as one of the vital tasks for the city.In the upcoming time, the city has to determine the driving force for economic growth and consider the disbursement of public investment capital as the key political task.The city Party Chief also required the priority on implementing key and vital projects in the sectors of healthcare, education, social housing, traffic connections; acceleration of the progress and removal of difficulties and obstacles for the key works and projects, including Ring Road No.3 project, Ring Road No.2 project, anti-flood projects, Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line, and so on.In addition, the city is assigned to mobilize resources for the city development, urgently complete the project plan to build the International Financial Hub in Ho Chi Minh City as scheduled; to continue to review delayed projects; enhance the management for public land assets, and so on.Furtherly, he directed to concentrate on researching and implementing housing construction projects serving for workers and employees. Of which, it is important to urgently resolve legal obstacles to step-by-step materialize the social housing projects , and clear up temporary houses along canals, mobilize resources to support poor, needy households and orphaned children with difficult circumstances. At the same time, the city should soon deploy the action program “Building Ho Chi Minh cultural space”.

By SGGP-Translated by Huyen Huong