HCMC strives to complete target of granting chip-based citizen ID cards

Previously, on September 12, at a preliminary meeting to review the two-year implementation of Regulation No.303, HCMC leaders committed that Ho Chi Minh City would strive to reach 100 percent of the chip-based citizen ID card issuance target





In order to achieve this goal, the HCMC Department of Public Security asked leaders of departments and agencies to propagandize regulations, importance and benefits of the ID card issuance for civil servants, employees and residents.Accordingly, each eligible citizen from the age of 14 is recommended to urgently contact the Police Team for Administrative Management of Social Order and police in residential areas in order to be granted chip-based identity cards before September 30 this year.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong