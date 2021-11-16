HCMC strives to complete Ring Road No.2 by 2025

At the same time, the city will concentrate on implementing a road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street, synchronizing with the T3 terminal project of Tan Son Nhat international airport.
The Municipal Department of Transport is responsible for collaborating closely with the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to remove the barriers, obstacles and accelerate the process of the Metro Line No.1 project; strive to start works of the Metro Line No.2 project as scheduled.
In addition, the city Department of Transport shall implement the synchronized solutions and works connected with the Metro Line No.1 as soon as the project is put into exploitation.
A statement of the HCMC’s People’s Committee’s Office yesterday said that Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai had assigned the city Department of Transport to collaborate with the Department of Planning and Investment and the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC to study and consult the Municipal People’s Committee and HCMC Party Committee to promulgate Resolution on attracting, mobilizing and concentrating sources for the city’s transport sector; propose the sections to call for investment for the key and urgent transport projects in the city.On the basis, the Department of Transport will coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment to study the investment capital for the projects with set dual targets of effectively using public investment capital and other capital sources; consult the People’s Committee of HCMC to implement solutions to enhance the circulation at the traffic intersections, handle and overcome the traffic accident black spots; concentrate on the investments into stations and some key traffic projects such as the roads on the riverside of Sai Gon River, Thu Thiem 4 Bridge and over-head roads; collaborate with functional forces of provinces and cities to study and propose some mechanisms and policies on key interprovincial projects.
The Municipal Department of Transport is responsible for collaborating closely with the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to remove the barriers, obstacles and accelerate the process of the Metro Line No.1 project; strive to start works of the Metro Line No.2 project as scheduled.
In addition, the city Department of Transport shall implement the synchronized solutions and works connected with the Metro Line No.1 as soon as the project is put into exploitation.