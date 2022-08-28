HCMC strives to build 1,500 clean, nice residential areas by 2024

This was a practical activity to mark the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day (September 2, 1945- 2022).



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen said that through the program, HCMC will strive to build 500 clean and beautiful residential areas by the end of 2022 and 1,500 additional ones by December of 2024.



To achieve the set goals, Ms. Yen called for consensus from residents, organizations, units, businesses and religious facilities; mobilized social capital sources as well as encouraged land donations for the alley and street expansions and so on.



After the launching ceremony, the city's leaders and delegates planted two barringtonia asiatica trees given by officials and soldiers of Spratly Islands, planted trees to create umbrages and clean up the entire park; planted flowers; performed environmental sanitation and eliminated sites where mosquitos breed in the residential areas.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City signed a cooperation agreement with specific contents of propagating and mobilizing to build 1,000 clean and nice residential areas based on 12 set criteria.

Some photos at the ceremony of launching program of building clean and nice residential areas in the city:

