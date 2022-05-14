HCMC strives for policy of attracting good experts, scientists

Mr. Binh made the statement at a meeting between the Department of Culture and Social Affairs under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and other units.

The Department of Culture and Social Affairs yesterday paid visits to several agencies to supervise the implementation of Resolution 20/2018 of the municipal People's Council on income for experts, scientists, and people with special talents in the field of science and technology which has demand to attract from 2018 through 2022.



At the monitoring session, a leader of the Department of Home Affairs said that the municipal People's Committee had approved the plan of attracting - transferring experts and scientists to the Management Board of the Hi-Tech Park. However, only one person has signed a contract so far and he is working.

For the plan to attract people with special talents in the fields of culture, art - physical training, and sports, the Department of Culture and Sports has posted it on the mass media. Nevetheless, only one applicant sent his document for the position of conductor of a symphony orchestra. This person is staying in a foreign country and has not yet returned for an interview.

The monitoring units all assessed that the implementation of the above policy has not achieved the set target. Just a few experts and scientists wanted to work in Vietnam, only focusing on a few research fields on a narrow scale.

Although the remuneration policy is many times higher than the average salary of civil servants and public employees, it is still not enough to attract and retain experts. According to some units, when formulating new policies, Ho Chi Minh City should give the initiative to other units in attracting experts and scientists.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan