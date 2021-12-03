HCMC strives for 6-6.5 percent growth

At the congress

Regarding socio-economic issues, Mr. Nen reiterated that Ho Chi Minh City has experienced the unprecedented year 2021 when it had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to now, the city has basically controlled the epidemic, entering the new normal phase. Through this difficult period, city authorities have learned lessons such as when applying social distancing measures, social security and order must be ensured.

In particular, it is necessary to focus on maintaining safety for the health system especially the grass-root health care facilities and community health centers in the city and frontline staff.

In addition, the city will take heed of the medical capacity including the development of private hospital capacity to reduce pressure on them.



However, the congress delegates also pointed out a successful lesson in the difficult times- the fourth wave of Covid-19 . Despite the pandemic, state budget revenue reached the set target, and export turnover was kept stable.

Mr. Nen( first, L) is talking with Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) Moreover, many new businesses have been established and maintained stably thanks to their flexibility in transforming production and business methods, and information technology applications.

Since then, the conference discussed the city's theme for 2022 all agreeing that the city’s theme should be safe adaptation and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as improving the quality of urban government construction and the investment environment to help business.

The Secretary pointed out that in 2022, the control of the Covid-19 epidemic is now a high priority for 2022. Simultaneously, it is to implement steps for gradual recovery and sustainable, safe socio-economic development.

Therefore, the city must strengthen the security system, social protection, take care of orphaned children, lonely elderly without support, the poor, near-poor, and social policy beneficiaries. In the immediate future, the city will formulate preventative measures against the epidemic in the period before, during, and after the New Year and the Lunar New Year 2022.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen directed the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to receive comments and suggestions to complete the project to develop Ho Chi Minh City into a regional and international financial center reporting to the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee.

Mr. Nen request to evaluate 10 years of implementation of Resolution 16 of the Politburo and 5 years of implementation of Resolution 54/2017 of the National Assembly to propose directions, tasks, specific mechanisms, and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City until 2030, vision to 2045.

Along with that, it is necessary to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital from the beginning of 2022, with priority given to the implementation of key and urgent projects in the fields of health care, education, housing, and transport connections. communication and supply chain between Ho Chi Minh City and the southern key economic region.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also informed more about the socio-economic development and recovery program for the period 2022 - 2025 and the five-year socio-economic development plan 2021 - 2025.

Specifically, the conference agreed not to change the goals and targets of the Resolution of the eleventh Congress of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, but adjust the order of some tasks to suit the new situation.

However, the important task is still building and perfecting institutions, mechanisms, and policies in order to maximize all resources to restructure the economy, renew the growth model, and focus on development, digital economy, focusing on science and technology, innovation, improving labor productivity. Especially, the progress of key projects and programs of the city has been slowed down due to the pandemic.

According to the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, through the unprecedented pandemic, all party committees, party organizations, authorities, officials and party members have shown their sense of responsibility. Some party members are brave to be frontline people whereas others are neglected their responsibilities. Therefore, he required to carry out the party building mission well in 2022.

Last but not least, he ordered to re-assess civil servants and party members as well as improve coordination between organizations and units.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan