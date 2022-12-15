HCMC strengthens ties with Canada's Saskatchewan province

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang presents a gift to Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade and Export Development at the Government of Saskatchewan province in Canada’s Prairie region. (Photo: Thanhuytphcm.vn)

Harrison said his visit aims to further intensify cooperation, especially in the economy, with HCMC to contribute to the Canada - Vietnam cooperation and friendship.

He noted the administration of Saskatchewan highly values HCMC’s economic development potential and important role in the Vietnamese economy, adding that the city is the first locality in Vietnam where his province locates its office.

On the basis of the sound cooperation between Vietnam and Canada, Saskatchewan wishes to further strengthen ties with HCMC in the fields of mutual concern, especially those matching the Canadian province’s strengths such as agriculture, education - training, and rare earth mining, the official said

Appreciating the Saskatchewan delegation’s high evaluation of Vietnam and HCMC, Thang said as an economic hub of the Southeast Asian country, her city welcomes Canadian enterprises’ investment in the fields they are strong at like clean technology, green energy, education, and training of high-quality human resources.

Businesses of HCMC are dynamic and creative while the local administration has also been working hard to make reforms, devise new mechanisms, and align policies with the local development situation. Given this, the city hopes to cooperate with Saskatchewan in exchanging urban and social management experience, she added.

Saskatchewan is one of the industrial manufacturing centers of Prairie region and Canada as a whole. It is also home to many leading universities of Canada.

Vietnamplus