HCMC strengthens post-Covid-19 care for vagrants

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the Municipal Department of the Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs co-signed a coordination agreement on social security and order insurance, gathering beggars, people living in public places and drug addicts.
At the signing ceremony, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security confirmed that the cooperation agreement will create favorable conditions for sub-units of the two agencies to fulfill the assigned tasks. At the same time, the Director of the HCMC Police Department required the sub-units to well implement the contents of the agreement.Major General Le Hong Nam also shared that during the passing time, the two agencies had exchanged information and documents to discuss and consult the Municipal People’s Committee leaders on social security and order insurance, gathering beggars, people living in public places and drug addicts.
Director of HCMC Police Department Le Hong Nam required the Municipal Department of Public Security’s sub-units to well implement the contents on the coordination regulation.
Director of the HCMC Department of the Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan added that the signing ceremony was very meaningful to implement the social welfare strategy of the city in the post-Covid-19 period, including taking care of residents' life, ensuring housing and health for the homeless, beggars, people who are living in public places and drug addicts, gathering those cases to social protection and drug addiction treatment facilities of the city.In the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, the two agencies have collaborated to check and detect 1,629 vagrants. Among them, 115 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were sent to isolated areas for treatment; 137 drug addicts were sent to drug addiction treatment centers. Besides, the functional forces also took 1,228 people to social protection centers.