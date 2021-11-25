HCMC strengthens post-Covid-19 care for vagrants

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the Municipal Department of the Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs co-signed a coordination agreement on social security and order insurance, gathering beggars, people living in public places and drug addicts.



At the signing ceremony, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security confirmed that the cooperation agreement will create favorable conditions for sub-units of the two agencies to fulfill the assigned tasks. At the same time, the Director of the HCMC Police Department required the sub-units to well implement the contents of the agreement.