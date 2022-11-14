HCMC strengthens management of advertising activities in media, internet

Illustrative photo:DCSVN

Of which, the plan concentrates on promoting propaganda about the legal provisions on advertisement activities on social networking platforms and applications, e-newspapers and magazines; raising consumers’ awareness and skills for advertising products and services on the Internet; building and integrating channels of receiving information and feedback from consumers about advertising products and services into the city's hotline No. 1022.

There are seven key tasks set in the plan. Of these, relevant departments and press agencies in the city need to focus on managing advertisement activities in the above-mentioned items, giving instructions to individuals, organizations and businesses to strictly observe the legal provisions of the law on advertising and other legal documents related to printed products, and absolutely avoiding advertising products related to territory and maritime sovereignty.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong