Illustrative photo



Accordingly, all the passengers from the countries and territories being confirmed Omicron variant arriving in HCMC via aviation route or maritime routes will have to perform centralized isolation, even they got fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

In addition, the city health sector is strengthening monitoring, screening to soon detect the suspected Covid-19 cases with Omicron variant in residential areas, offices, companies, factories. As for imported cases getting positive with SARS-CoV-2, they will be transported to Field Hospital No.12 for treatment and tested the genetic code.Once people were detected and tested positive with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 , Ho Chi Minh City will concentrate on track to identify the initial infectious source and all close contacts of infected people to promptly prevent and cut off the chains of infection.Ho Chi Minh City has built a scenario to set up field hospitals or Covid-19 patient treatment facilities in the districts and Thu Duc City to be ready to come into operation as soon as required, and maintain Covid-19 field hospitals in the new situation.Similar to Ho Chi Minh City, the People’s Committee of Hanoi City built the plan of dealing with the Omicron variant. Particularly, the Hanoi City People's Committee requested the strict pandemic supervision at the Noi Bai International Airport, requiring negative test results within 72 hours for passengers before they are allowed to enter Vietnam, strengthening to review passengers to or from countries and territories that have recorded the new Covid-19 variant spreads.The capital city of Hanoi also required all passengers from Omicron variant-hit countries via air route have to honestly declare and carry out centralized isolation, even they got fully vaccinated or recovered for Covid-19.

By Khanh Nguyen, Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong