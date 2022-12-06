HCMC strengthens anti-corruption measures

Illustrative photo

In particular, the municipal People's Committee directed to focus on inspecting sectors in which there is a lot of public opinion about corruption. Inspectors should examine the responsibility of heads of these sectors in the implementation of the law on anti-corruption.

As per the direction of the city People's Committee, inspectors will take heed of asset declaration and verification, the income of people with powerful positions and those who have been implementing regulations on publicity and transparency in all fields. Inspectors will check heads of fields such as planning, land use, bidding for investor selection, investment projects, major and key investment projects of Ho Chi Minh City, land management, state-funded projects, Build–operate–transfer (BOT), Build-and-Transfer (BT) projects, financial and asset management in state-owned enterprises, equitization of enterprises, recruitment and appointment of staff.

At the same time, the People's Committee in the southern largest city requested to strictly implement publicity and transparency in the areas prescribed by the Law on Anti-Corruption including making a plan to change working positions and changing positions according to regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities assigned the Department of Home Affairs to take charge of organizing the inspection of social organizations whose operation shall be established by the decision of Chairperson of the city People's Committee. The Department of Home Affairs was also assigned to pay visits to organizations which mobilize social contributions for charitable activities according to the charter approved by Chairperson of the HCMC People's Committee.





By Khanh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan