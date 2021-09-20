HCMC streets more crowded, shippers make long queues for Covid-19 testing

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, apart from functional forces, doctors and medical workers, traffic participants were those people having a schedule of vaccination and shippers.
Congestion even happened at the Covid-19 checking points as a huge number of traffic participants have to show travel passes, check QR Code on movement declaration via cameras at the checking points.
Notably, hundreds of app-based shippers crowded and long queued to wait for their turns at the Covid-19 testing point in Nguyen Van Luong Street, Ward 7, Go Vap District in this early morning causing long-lasting congestion.
Many people are concerned about the high infection risks of Covid-19. Therefore, many shippers expected that the city health sector will arrange more Covid-19 testing points to avoid the long-awaited situation.
Some photos featuring crowded streets in HCMC this morning: