HCMC streets more crowded, shippers make long queues for Covid-19 testing

In the morning of September 20, streets were more crowded than previous days in districts of Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, District 3 and Thu Duc City. 
According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, apart from functional forces, doctors and medical workers, traffic participants were those people having a schedule of vaccination and shippers. 

Congestion even happened at the Covid-19 checking points as a huge number of traffic participants have to show travel passes, check QR Code on movement declaration via cameras at the checking points.

Notably, hundreds of app-based shippers crowded and long queued to wait for their turns at the Covid-19 testing point in Nguyen Van Luong Street, Ward 7, Go Vap District in this early morning causing long-lasting congestion. 

Many people are concerned about the high infection risks of Covid-19. Therefore, many shippers expected that the city health sector will arrange more Covid-19 testing points to avoid the long-awaited situation. 
Some photos featuring crowded streets in HCMC this morning:
By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

