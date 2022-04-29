HCMC starts work on upgrade, renovation of Turtle Lake

A groundbreaking ceremony of upgrade, renovation of Turtle Lake (Photo: Duong Loan)

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 3 Vo Van Duc said that the sidewalk upgrade project around Turtle Lake would be implemented at Pham Ngoc Thach Street, section from Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street; Tran Cao Van Street, section from Turtle Lake to Hai Ba Trung Street; Vo Van Tan Street, section from Turtle Lake to Pasteur Street.

The total length of the above-mentioned roads is 1,280 meters while the whole areas of the sidewalk will cover 6,700 square meters which shall be paved with curb stone and equipped with sidewalk seats. In addition, the green areas and lightning system in the sidewalk will be supplemented and so on. The upgrade project will cost around VND15 billion (US$653,000) from social sources.Aside from that, the Municipal Department of Construction also suggested the HCMC People’s Committee upgrade and renovate Turtle Lake Park project. The Turtle Lake will be waterproofed, added sprinkler system, artistic lighting, stone paving along the sidewalk with a total cost of about VND50 billion (US$2.2 million).The 3,843-square-meter Turtle Lake Park will cover a 2,289-square-meter lake, 937-square-meter pathway and 617-square-meter green area. It is expected that the lake will be waterproofed, added with sprinkler system inside the lake and pathway, garbage filter and anti-moss system.

By Quoc Hung, Duong Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong