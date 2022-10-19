HCMC starts program on caring for needy workers on Tet holidays

HCMC presents bus tickets to poor students to help them come back home celebrating the Tet holiday with their families.
Under the program, the HCMC Labor Federation will offer Tet gifts worth VND1 million each to 10,000 families of underprivileged members of youth unions and needy workers who could not go home for Tet.
In addition, the city will present bus tickets to workers to help them come back home to celebrate the Tet holiday with their families and organize charity markets and art programs to bring a warm Tet and exciting atmosphere of the lunar New Year to needy people.
Trade unions of organizations and enterprises will visit, extend Tet greetings and offer gifts to employees and laborers during the program that is scheduled to take place on January 11- 18, 2023.