HCMC starts construction of 600-apartment social housing project

HCMC starts construction of 600 social housing project in Long Truong ward, Thu Duc City



Mr. Nguyen Minh Thong, Deputy Director of Dien Phuc Thanh Company, said that the project was built on a land area of nearly 35,000 square meters including three blocks located in a residential area in Long Truong ward with an area of nearly 15 hectares. After completion, the project will provide 600 apartments for low-income workers with full facilities.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan said that under the direction of city leaders, the department has made every effort, together with departments, agencies, and localities to facilitate businesses by removing obstacles to housing development projects, especially social housing projects, houses for rent, promptly meet low-income earners and workers and workers over the past time.

According to Mr. Tran Hoang Quan, the demand for social housing in the city has always increased over time. From 2016 to 2020, the southern metropolis completed the construction of 19 social housing projects comprising of15,000 apartments.

This year, for the celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (on April 30), Ho Chi Minh City has two social housing projects and one rental housing project for workers that are eligible to start construction, including a social housing project in Long Truong ward.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau said that in order to restore the economy and support people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, especially low-income families, recently the government has issued Resolution 11 on the program of socio-economic recovery and development.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau hoped that the city will exceed the plan to build 35,000 social housing units from 2021 to 2025.

The city has provided a VND 15,000 billion package for low-income people with an interest rate of 4.8 percent a year for 20-25 years; and a VND 40,000 billion package to support loan interest rate of 2 percent a year for investors to develop social housing projects.

On the same day, a ground-breaking ceremony for a social housing apartment consisting of 242 apartments in the Nguyen Son housing area in Binh Chanh Distric meanwhile, elsewhere in the city, the City Department of Construction coordinated with the investor to organize a groundbreaking ceremony for a 1,750-apartment housing project for resettlement at Thanh Da residence in Binh Thanh District.

On the occasion of April 30, the City Department of Construction also held a ceremony to announce the completion of apartments for resettlement at 251 Hoang Van Thu apartment block in Tan Binh District with 176 apartments.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy