HCMC spring flower market opened along Binh Dong Wharf





Over 500 flower gardeners from the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Long An, Dong Thap and many districts in Ho Chi Minh City showcase their ornamental trees and flowers at this year’s flower market. The unique floating flower market is one of 19 typical annual cultural and art events in Ho Chi Minh City from 2021 to 2030.Over 500 flower gardeners from the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Long An, Dong Thap and many districts in Ho Chi Minh City showcase their ornamental trees and flowers at this year’s flower market.

Along with flower market trade, the organizing board continued to set up miniature landscapes for visitors to enjoy and take photos, including a spring miniature named “Tren ben duoi thuyen” along Nguyen Van Cua street– Binh Dong Wharf, flower boat on Tau Hu canal and recreation of the ancient town in Binh Dong.



There will be six contests in the flower market including floral boat and house designs themed “Spring color”, wrapping and displaying Banh Tet (cylindric glutinous rice cake), displaying a tray of fruits, photo contest themed “Family reunion on Tet holiday” and photo contest named "Tren ben duoi thuyen”.



A special art program of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) will be organized on four boats along the Tau Hu canal route in Binh Dong wharf area, District 8 every night which was performed by the Cultural Center of Ho Chi Minh City.

The 2022 spring flower market will last until January 31 (the 29th day of December of the lunar calendar).



Some photos were captured at the opening ceremony of the spring flower market last night:

By Kim Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong