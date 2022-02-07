HCMC spends VND1,062 billion to present Tet gifts to policy beneficiaries

Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen presents gifts to volunteer drivers who helped those in need during the pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

The funds came from the city’s budget (over VND825.5 billion), the central government budget (VND16.3 bilion), and individuals and collectives from socialization activities.



The city’s authorities presented Tet gifts to 316,000 individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, 95,200 needy households, 163,500 people under preferential treatment policy and nearly 45,500 disadvantaged children with a total value of more than VND606 billion.

Over 144,100 employees working in the administrative units at city and district levels, Party organizations received presents with a total value of more than VND216 billion.

Workers of State agencies and units at districts, wards and communes got Tet gifts with the value totaling nearly VND220 billion.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) visits disadvantaged student Nguyen Thanh Minh Chau (C) in Thu Duc City's Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward.

Additionally, the city gave presents to 252 families of frontline workers that have lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19; 823 people who are working on the frontline of the pandemic and have family members died from Covid-19; 310 medical facilities with 2,222 employees; 392 mobile healthcare stations with 1,437 workers; 30 field hospitals; 2,008 communes and wards; 45 businesses, four religious organizations and five healthcare facilities that have outstanding contributions to the prevention and control of the pandemic in the city.



The program aims to create favorable conditions for people to enjoy a happy Tet, said Director of the HCMC Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, Le Minh Tan.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh