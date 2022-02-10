  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC spends over US$4 million on general plan adjustment by 2040

The People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a decision on approval of mission outline and total cost estimate for the project of general plan adjustment of Ho Chi Minh City by 2040, vision to 2060.
Accordingly, the 2,095- square meter administrative boundary of HCMC and Can Gio beach area are on the adjustment plan.
The set target of the city’s general plan adjustment  in accordance with the development orientation of the whole city heads toward developing HCMC into an international trading center of the region and country; cultural center and innovative knowledge, scientific study, technology transfer, regional-level high-technology; international-level tourism, finance, trade and logistics services center.

In addition, the city's plan adjustment also aims to meet development requirements, create conditions to solve the problems of population, housing, infrastructure, traffic, environment, climate change and national defense.

The project's procedures will be completed at the end of the third quarter with a total cost of over VND95 billion (US$4.2 million).

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Huyen Huong

