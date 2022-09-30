HCMC speeds up social housing development

At the meeting (Photo: ttbc-hcm.gov.vn)



The statement was made at a press conference held by the city People's Committee to review the socio-economic situation of the city in the first nine months of the year and put forward key tasks and solutions for the last three months of 2022 along with tasks of Covid-19 prevention and control on September 29.

The city also plans to submit the clean-up project on the polluted Xuyen Tam canal which runs through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts aiming at preventing flooding on the canal and cleaning up Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal to the HCMC People’s Council in a meeting at the end of this year.

In the coming time, the People’s Committee of HCMC will focus on implementing 12 key missions and solutions that have been set.

Ms. Le Thien Quynh Nhu, Deputy Chief of the Office of the HCMC Department of Health, said that the department has synchronously carried out solutions for improving and enhancing human resources in grass-roots healthcare centers and hospitals in districts to meet dwellers’ demand for medical examination and treatment, especially attracting soon-to-be-graduated students of medical schools, colleges and universities.

By Thu Huong, Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh