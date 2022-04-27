HCMC speeds up, recovers robustly

Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC, reports on the socio-economic situation of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Highest budget revenue in the past four years



Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC, said that the city's economy continued to recover robustly, helping people and businesses to feel secure in production and business activities. Especially, in April, some economic sectors showed signs of prosperity, acceleration, and strong recovery compared to previous months and over the same period.



Specifically, the index of industrial production (IIP) in April 2022 is estimated to increase by 2 percent compared to the previous month and 9.7 percent over the same period. Total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the month exceeded VND95.6 trillion, up 3.2 percent over the previous month and 6.2 percent over the same period.



Generally, all economic sectors had good growth rates in the first four months. Total export turnover through the HCMC border gate was estimated at US$13.9 billion, up 3.6 percent year-on-year. The IIP was estimated to rise by 2.6 percent year-on-year. Of which, four key industries were estimated to climb by 6 percent year-on-year.



Ms. Pham Thi Hong Ha, Director of the Department of Finance of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



Paying attention to housing development



Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, assessed the socio-economic situation in the city to continue to recover more strongly and more synchronously and achieve good results.



In May 2022, Mr. Phan Van Mai requested to continue to monitor and control the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city, and at the same time, focus on solutions to control the dengue fever epidemic and some other diseases that may occur at the beginning of the 2022 rainy season. Meanwhile, Ms. Pham Thi Hong Ha, Director of the Department of Finance of HCMC, said that the total State budget revenue was estimated at nearly VND168.2 trillion, reaching 43.5 percent of the estimate, up 13.87 percent year-on-year, the highest increase in the past four years.Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, assessed the socio-economic situation in the city to continue to recover more strongly and more synchronously and achieve good results.In May 2022, Mr. Phan Van Mai requested to continue to monitor and control the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city, and at the same time, focus on solutions to control the dengue fever epidemic and some other diseases that may occur at the beginning of the 2022 rainy season.



Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



In addition, the Office of the People's Committee of HCMC and the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC need to review and immediately advise on the decentralization and authorization of Thu Duc City and be drastic in administrative reform.



Mr. Phan Van Mai requested the Department of Home Affairs to urgently complete the HCMC online public service portal, especially to achieve the goal of implementing 100 percent of online public services at levels 3 and 4. According to him, it has not been over yet by just converting public services to the online form, but it is necessary to propagate and create favorable conditions for citizens to achieve the highest rate of using online public services. Regarding the implementation of the theme of 2022, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested to prepare conferences and seminars to receive opinions from agencies, experts, the business community, and citizens to summarize the Politburo's Resolution 16-NQ/TW on the directions and tasks for the development of HCMC until 2020 and to summarize the National Assembly's Resolution 54/2017/QH14 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.In addition, the Office of the People's Committee of HCMC and the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC need to review and immediately advise on the decentralization and authorization of Thu Duc City and be drastic in administrative reform.Mr. Phan Van Mai requested the Department of Home Affairs to urgently complete the HCMC online public service portal, especially to achieve the goal of implementing 100 percent of online public services at levels 3 and 4. According to him, it has not been over yet by just converting public services to the online form, but it is necessary to propagate and create favorable conditions for citizens to achieve the highest rate of using online public services.



The scene of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



He also directed to speed up the completion of procedures for the Ring Road 3 construction project and some other projects and drastically adopt measures to disburse public investment capital.



In the field of tourism, Mr. Phan Van Mai assessed the movements of tourism enterprises as very good. He asked the Department of Tourism to continue to accelerate activities to recover tourism, especially in the summer of 2022.



He also requested to ensure absolute safety for the fireworks display on the occasion of the National Reunification Day, April 30, and the International Labor Day, May 1.



To improve the quality of people's lives, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that the city would continue to implement the housing development program in HCMC. On the occasion of April 30, 2022, HCMC will start construction to replace some old apartments, worker accommodation, and social housing. However, if there are only a few thousand apartments to be built, this figure remains modest compared to the housing needs of up to millions of units of citizens. Therefore, it is necessary to promote housing development. Especially, the city must initiate and carry out the relocation of houses on and along the canals, striving to basically resolve this issue by 2025.He also directed to speed up the completion of procedures for the Ring Road 3 construction project and some other projects and drastically adopt measures to disburse public investment capital.In the field of tourism, Mr. Phan Van Mai assessed the movements of tourism enterprises as very good. He asked the Department of Tourism to continue to accelerate activities to recover tourism, especially in the summer of 2022.He also requested to ensure absolute safety for the fireworks display on the occasion of the National Reunification Day, April 30, and the International Labor Day, May 1.

* Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan, Director of HCMC Institute for Development Studies: Inflation is penetrating deeply into people's lives

Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan, Director of HCMC Institute for Development Studies. (Photo: SGGP)



In addition, inflation is penetrating deeply into the lives of laborers, and prices are rising. Therefore, HCMC should pay special attention to the impact of inflation on people's lives, especially policy families, the poor, and underprivileged people.



* Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC: HCMC can feel assured about the Covid-19 pandemic In the coming time, HCMC needs to continue to promote administrative reform and improve the business and investment environment because the private and foreign-invested sectors in HCMC have accounted for 88 percent of the total investment capital. Therefore, improving the investment environment has great significance.In addition, inflation is penetrating deeply into the lives of laborers, and prices are rising. Therefore, HCMC should pay special attention to the impact of inflation on people's lives, especially policy families, the poor, and underprivileged people.* Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC: HCMC can feel assured about the Covid-19 pandemic

Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



Noticeably, the number of dengue fever cases has increased sharply. By the 15th week of 2022, 4,500 cases of dengue fever have been recorded. Experts fear that dengue fever will break out violently in HCMC this year. There have been two deaths, including a child and a pregnant woman.



* Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC: The number of real estate transactions increased dramatically After exactly a year since the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of new Covid-19 cases in HCMC is now less than 100 per day, mainly Omicron variants and no symptoms. Hospitalized Covid-19 cases are about 400. At present, the city has 23 cases on ventilators, and it has been 18 consecutive days without a death. Hence, HCMC can feel secure about the Covid-19 pandemic. After April 30, the city will continue to remove treatment units. In May 2022, mobile medical stations will be stopped.Noticeably, the number of dengue fever cases has increased sharply. By the 15th week of 2022, 4,500 cases of dengue fever have been recorded. Experts fear that dengue fever will break out violently in HCMC this year. There have been two deaths, including a child and a pregnant woman.* Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC: The number of real estate transactions increased dramatically

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP) In the first four months of 2022, real estate transactions increased drastically with more than 172,000 records and more than VND8.4 trillion of land-use fees, nearly doubling the same period last year. To speed up administrative reform, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has been promoting the connection with the tax authority to resolve records quickly and serve citizens and businesses better.

By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Nha