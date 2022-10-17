HCMC speeds up potential relationship with US

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen receives US Consul General in HCMC Susan Burns on October 17.

At the meeting, on behalf of HCMC’s leaders and people, the city’s Party Chief expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the US Government and people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the southern economic hub.



He hoped that Ms. Susan Burns, who has wide international experience in diplomacy and took important positions in the ASEAN region, would contribute to further promoting a comprehensive partnership and diplomatic relationship between the two countries, especially the 10th anniversary of the countries’ comprehensive partnership to be marked in 2023.

At the receiving ceremony

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen pledged that the city will solve problems and create favorable conditions for elevating and strengthening cooperation relations between the two nations corresponding to potential and expectation.

For her part, new US Consul General in HCMC Susan Burns expressed her sincere thanks to Vietnam for donating masks and medical supplies to the US in the pandemic battle in 2020.

She emphasized making an effort to contribute to helping Vietnam achieve its goals in the fields of climate change and clean energy, elevating comprehensive partnership into a strategic partnership, and expanding cooperation relations in various areas of the economy, trade, tourism and education.

At the receiving ceremony Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen receives US Consul General in HCMC Susan Burns on October 17.



By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh