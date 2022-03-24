HCMC speeds up digital transformation to meet people, businesses’ demand





The Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency has simultaneously updated the data of more than 8.2 million people participating in health insurance and more than 2.4 million people participating in social insurance, unemployment insurance, occupational accident insurance - occupational disease into the national database on insurance.

The city social insurance sector also connects data with medical examination and treatment facilities to give the entire database to infirmaries to build health records and electronic medical records. In particular, the social insurance sector and the police sector have gradually synchronized the national database on insurance with the national database on population.

In this way, people in the country in general and in Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, can receive medical examination and treatment with a chip-based citizen ID card instead of a health insurance card.

Thanks to the early completion of data, the social insurance sector has deployed a series of applications and utilities into life, serving people, said Director of Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Phan Van Men. In which, VssID (digital social insurance) application was installed by millions of people, ranked seventh in the top 10 favorite free applications on the app store.

With this application, employees can use health insurance cards on their phones to get medical treatment without using paper health insurance cards.

Patient Nguyen Phuong Nam in Go Vap District said for a long time, he has no longer used paper health insurance cards but use digital health insurance cards available on VssID application.

In Binh Thanh District, Ms. Thai Thi Hong Nga, Vice Chairman of the District People's Committee, informed that the district has updated population data on over 450,000 people with 120,000 households.

Similarly, in District 1, the digitization of civil status data has been completed from June 2021. Mr. Lam Ngo Hoang Anh, Chief of Office of District 1 People's Committee, said that the district is preparing to edit and digitize real estate records. In particular, digitizing the real estate database is an important step to make the settlement of people's real estate records faster and more convenient. Meanwhile, outlying district Binh Chanh is also actively building a smart urban management center to inaugurate on the occasion of April 30 this year.

Thu Duc City followed suit. In order for the Smart City Operation Center to operate effectively, the locality is proactively completing the final stages of gathering data. A digitized and unified data system will help Thu Duc city leaders analyze the inter-field situation and make appropriate decisions.

Elsewhere in the city, District 5 has achieved 90 percent of the digitization of housing data in the third phase. The district is also digitizing the data stored by the District People's Committee, and in the coming time, it will focus on digitizing in areas where people have great needs such as land and construction.

By the end of 2021, Ho Chi Minh City has the number of records included in the civil status database of nearly 13.6 million copies. The city has also completed the digitization of civil status books and transferred the data to the Ministry of Justice. At the same time, the municipal Department of Information and Communications and the Department of Justice are coordinating to develop a plan to exploit the civil status database to help people not need to provide state agencies with paper copies.

A shared data warehouse is a valuable resource; therefore, to effectively exploit this resource, Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the department has piloted the city's data portal at https://data.hochiminhcity .gov.vn.

This portal performs data sharing for departments, branches, districts, and Thu Duc city to exploit and use. In particular, a part of a shared data warehouse is being shared through the city's open data portal for people, organizations, and businesses to exploit and use to create added value and contribute to socio-economic development.

Up to now, the shared data warehouse and the integrated interoperable platform have connected 41 units, 138 shared services, 222 shared services, 84 integrated services. Moreover, they have exchanged nearly 1 million records and received nearly 1 million requests a day.

According to Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, in 2022, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to formulate a data warehouse on epidemic prevention, including people's data, medical declarations, vaccination, testing, management of Covid-19 patients.

Along with that, Ho Chi Minh City continues to exploit data on epidemic prevention and economic recovery. Specifically, the city will analyze and monitor Covid-19 patients receiving home-based care and at medical facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City also continues to form and exploit people's databases from existing data sources, databases. business, and digital map database.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan